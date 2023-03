The man was last seen in the 7000 block of Barlite Boulevard, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — The search is on for a man who was last seen on March 11 in the 7000 block of Barlite Boulevard, police say.

Josh Crismon, 54, is described as being 6'2", weighing 180 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair ear top length hair. San Antonio Police say he has a medical condition.