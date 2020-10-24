The Kanabec County Sheriff's Office said Andrea "Andi" Nyberg was found in Cambridge, Minn. in an unharvested field.

In a post on Facebook, the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office said Nyberg was found well off the road in an unharvested cornfield.

Nyberg, whose family said she struggled with some level of dementia, was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday near the city of Mora. According to the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office, Nyberg does not drive, but on Friday evening she took the family car while she and her husband were visiting friends near Mora. Nyberg hadn't been seen since.

According to a press release from the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, their emergency communications center received a call from someone at around 12:30 p.m. Monday, saying they could see a red car in a cornfield near Cambridge. When deputies and Cambridge police officers arrived, they located the car deep into the cornfield, where they found a woman, later identified as Nyberg,

Kanabec County Sheriff Brian Smith says it appears Nyberg went off the road at a high rate of speed and the vehicle hit an embankment, sending it deep in the cornfield where it was difficult to spot.

The discovery was a deep disappointment, after Smith told KARE 11 earlier in the day that his office received a report from Blackhawk County, Iowa Monday morning that someone may have seen Andi, the first solid lead they'd had on her whereabouts since she disappeared.

Smith said residents of rural Hudson, Iowa say an elderly woman driving a red vehicle and matching Nyberg's description came to their door Sunday night between 9 and 10 p.m. asking for help in finding a hotel. The residents didn't think much about it until they logged onto social media Monday morning, and learned about Andi's case.