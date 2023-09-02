Officials searching for man who escaped from immigration processing center

Law enforcement agencies advise not to pick up any hitchhikers and make sure your doors are locked.

Example video title will go here for this video

KARNES COUNTY, Texas — The Karnes County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a man who escaped from the immigration processing center.

It happened just after midnight on Thursday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are actively looking for him.

The sheriff's office said to make sure your doors are locked and do not pick up any hitchhikers.

If you see anyone suspicious, report it to the sheriff's office at (830) 780-3931 Option 1.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.