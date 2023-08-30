Officials search for Tyler man accused of killing teenager in drunk driving wreck after bond violations

Charles is accused of driving intoxicated and killing 17-year-old Lillian Dawn Thornburgh, who was a Tyler Legacy High School band senior, documents show.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Officials are asking for the public's help in locating a Tyler man, who is accused of driving intoxicated and killing a teenager in 2022, after he violated his bond condition.

The Smith County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that Jason Charles, 25, was arrested for intoxication manslaughter on Jan. 14, 2022.

Charles is accused of driving intoxicated and killing 17-year-old Lillian Dawn Thornburgh, who was a Tyler Legacy High School band senior, arrest documents show.

He posted bond on Feb. 15, 2022 but court records allege that he violated his bond conditions. Charles has a warrant out for his arrest, police said.