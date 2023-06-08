Officials search for a 25-year-old man who drowned at Boerne City Lake, police say

Boerne Police says they have been unable to locate the man at this time but will continue their search until nightfall.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials say they are searching for a 25-year-old man that has drowned at Boerne Lake Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Boerne City Lake around 4:38 p.m. Sunday.

Boerne Fire and Texas Parks and Wildlife responded to the scene after a report about a 25-year-old man that drowned at the lake.

Police say a portion of the lake is closed as officials continue their search while the boat side of the lake remains open. Officials said Monday the search is ongoing and the lake will be closed until the victim is recovered.

This is a developing story.





