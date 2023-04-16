Officials say electrical issue may have caused apartment fire

Firefighters say the apartment was vacant and they were able to keep it contained to that unit.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — An electrical issue may have caused a fire that started in the attic of a vacant apartment on the north side of town, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

SAFD was called out to the Lark apartments located in the 1400 block of Patricia Drive near Belair Drive around 2:31 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Battalion Chief, an upstairs unit that was vacant experienced some type of electrical issue causing a fire to start in the attic.

Firefighters arrived and were able to quickly extinguish the flames, saving the building from disaster. The unit below the fire did have some water damage and those residents will be staying with family while management works to relocate them.

The Battalion Chief says the quick response and actions by firefighters contained the fire to the vacant unit.

No other details were provided and no injuries were reported.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.