All clear given after bomb threat at UTSA Downtown

A heavily police presence was seen at the campus Thursday afternoon, but no other information was immediately available.

SAN ANTONIO — An all-clear was given after a bomb threat was made to a UTSA campus building downtown Thursday.

UTSA tweeted at 1:35 p.m.: "Law Enforcement has concluded their response to a bomb threat at the Downtown Campus. There is no longer a threat to campus."

See previous story below:

-------------------------------------------

San Antonio Police is currently on scene of a bomb threat at UTSA's downtown campus.

This story will be updated when more information is received. Please check back for updates.

