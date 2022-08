Shannon Callaway is described as being 5'11", weighing 190 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Officials say he has a medical condition that requires medications.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials are looking for a missing 33 year old man who was last seen on the 1500 block of West French Place on August 12.

