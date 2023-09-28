85-year-old pilot crashes small plane in Boerne

It was first reported around 8:30 a.m.

BOERNE, Texas — Officials are investigating a small plane crash at Boerne Stage airfield on Thursday morning.

It was first reported around 8:30 a.m. and first responders from both Leon Springs Fire Department and Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded.

An 85-year-old pilot lost control when landing his aircraft and made impact with the hangar, according to the Leon Springs Fire Department Chief Craig Ramon.

The pilot was seriosuly injured and taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Officials say he lives at the airfield and was doing a practice flight when he crashed into the hangar.

The Fedeal Aviation Administraton will be investigating the crash.

No word on whether Boerne Stage Airfield is closed to air traffic at this time.

This is a developing story.

