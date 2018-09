SAN ANTONIO — The search is on for the crooks who tied up two people and robbed them. Deputies found the victims tied up inside a home on Chestnut Bluff.

Deputies say at least three people broke into the home and robbed the residents. The suspects left after another person came home.

Deputies say this was not a random act, and they say there was illegal activity, which was likely drug related, happening in the home.

