Officials investigating fire at vacant home east of downtown

Firefighters were called out to the 2300 block of East Houston Street early Saturday morning for reports of a fire.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials are investigating an overnight fire at a vacant home just east of downtown.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of East Houston Street near N. Walters Street.

According to Battalion Chief, crews arrived to find fire coming from one side of the home, which was vacant.

Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control and prevent the home from being consumed by the flames.

The cause of the is unknown at this time.

Fire investigators and arson were called to the scene to investigate.

The Battalion Chief says the home suffered moderate damage to one side of the home.

No injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

