Officials investigating fire at apartment listed as vacant

SAN ANTONIO — Investigators are still trying to figure out what started a fire at a northwest side apartment complex.

It happened at the complex off the 3400 block of Fredericksburg Rd Saturday night.

SAFD says the fire started in a first floor apartment that was listed as vacant, but appeared to have evidence of someone living there.

Fire crews were able to stop the blaze from spreading to other units, but at least one family was displaced because of smoke damage.

This is a developing story.

