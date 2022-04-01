Officials investigating after someone randomly shoots dog in front of home, police say

Police said it is not known why someone would target the elderly family that lives there, so police think it was random.

SAN ANTONIO — A dog was injured after being randomly shot at a home on the west side Tuesday morning, police say.

The San Antonio Police Department responded to the shooting at the 400 block of San Manuel just after midnight.

SAPD says for no apparent reason, an unknown person pulled in front of house and shot the dog who was near the fence. Multiple shots were fired and the dog was taken to the vet to receive medical care.