SAN MARCOS, Texas — Three of the five victims of a deadly apartment fire in San Marcos have been identified, city officials announced Thursday.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, in coordination with Justice of the Peace Maggie H. Moreno, identified the victims as:

Haley Michele Frizzell of San Angelo (born July 10, 1999)

David Ortiz of Pasadena (born May 11, 1997)

Dru Estes of San Antonio (born July 5, 1998)

Officials said a fourth victim's identification is pending release from the medical examiner and a fifth victim remains unidentified pending DNA analysis.

The following people were also reported missing after the fire:

James Miranda of Mount Pleasant (born Dec. 9, 1994)

Belinda Moats of Big Wells (born Aug. 24, 1996)

Five bodies were found in building 500 at the Iconic Village apartments on Friday, July 20.

The San Marcos Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives National Response Team and the State Fire Marshal’s office, will continue investigating at the scene throughout the week. Once the scene has been processed and cleanup efforts are started, investigation could last for months.

RELATED:

'We are the survivors': San Marcos fire victim saves guitar during leap of faith

San Marcos apartment search completed after fifth body recovered from fire scene, officials say

'I'm lucky I got out alive': Residents jumped to safety during deadly San Marcos fire, witnesses say

'A new level of grief': Texas State student, parents worry about move-in days after apartment fire

Students upset San Marcos apartment complex didn't have sprinklers

Texas State student in search of missing friend after San Marcos apartment blaze

San Marcos resource center open for fire victims

© 2018 KVUE-TV