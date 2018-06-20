Investigators say Jose Nunez, a Bexar County Detention Deputy, threatened to deport the mother of a 4-year-old girl if she reported him for sexually assaulting her daughter.

Nunez was arrested after the mother came forward and reported Nunez at a fire station.

“She was in fear of not only being deported, but having to leave her child behind unprotected and to continue to be exposed to that sort of abuse,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

He says fear is running high for undocumented immigrants since Governor Greg Abbott signed into law SB 4, which bans sanctuary cities. Salazar says he's worried the law is keeping undocumented immigrants from reporting crimes. Salazar adds that this is just one case and it’s very likely hundreds of undocumented immigrants who have witnessed a crime or been victims have not come forward out of fear.

"Well here, not only did it happen, but it was somebody that wears this uniform that was alleged to be perpetrating it," Salazar said.

Investigators believe the abuse could go back months or possibly years.

Salazar says his agency will protect victims of a crime, like the mother in this case.

“We are now beginning the process to fill out paperwork for a public significant benefit parole with this witness, to make sure that she is able to obtain a work permit, to make sure that she is able to be here and available to us as we proceed with the case,” Salazar said.

Once the paperwork is filed, she can apply for a U visa. It’s a visa specifically for victims of crimes and their immediate family members. The visa also allows undocumented immigrants to obtain lawful status in the United States.

“A U visa is good for four years, but after the third year of having the U visa you qualify to apply for a permanent residence in the United States," Lance Curtright said.

SAPD and BCSO say they do not require people to state their legal status when reporting a crime.

“Please come forward don't be victimized," Salazar pleaded.

For undocumented immigrants still fearful of authorities, there are several non-profit organizations that provide immigrants with services including RAICES, American Gateways and Catholic Charities.

% INLINE %

Catholic Charities also provides undocumented immigrants with housing, food and clothing among many more services.

© 2018 KENS