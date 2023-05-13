Officials believe lightning strike may be to blame for overnight house fire

It happened around 4:20 a.m. Saturday on the east side of town.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials believe a lightning strike may be to blame for an overnight fire at a home in east San Antonio.

SAFD responded to the 1400 block of Picardie Drive around 4:20 a.m. Saturday for reports of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing from the back of the home.

They made entry and were able to extinguish a small fire inside the home.

They checked the rest of the home and the attic to make sure the fire had not spread.

The residents made it out safely with no injuries.

Officials say the fire may have started due to a lightning strike to the air conditioning unit.

No other details were provided.

