Officials believe electrical issues may have caused fire at west-side home

SAN ANTONIO — Officials believe an electrical issue may have bveen to blame for a fire that heavily damaged a home on the west side early Saturday morning.

Crews were called out to the 200 block of Walton Avenue near Marian Street around 4 a.m. for reports of a fire at a home.

When they arrived, they found flames on the outside of the home creeping into the attic. Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control.

Officials say the people who live there were not at home at the time the fire broke out.

Most of the damage was to the exterior of the home with water and smoke damage to the contents inside the home.

Fire investigators are looking into the possibility of electrical issues.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

