Police: Man suspected of breaking into cars shot, killed after shooting Corpus Christi police officer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer was shot and a man is dead after officers responded to reports of vehicle burglaries in Flour Bluff.
Officers were dispatched to the 9500 block of Blue Jay at 3 a.m. for reports of a person burglarizing vehicles in the neighborhood, officials said. Another call came in around 3:17 a.m. from the 900 block of Quetzal saying that a person was in their yard, looking into their residence.
Officers arrived and saw a person that fit the description of the reporting parties, officials said. That person immediately started running from police. Officers went after the suspect, who began to fire multiple shots, hitting one officer.
The officer returned fire, along with another officer on scene, and the suspect was hit and killed.
The two officers have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.
The officer who was shot has non life-threatening injuries, Blackmon said.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates.
