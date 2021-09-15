Officer shoots, injures suspect who was ramming vehicles, attempting to escape arrest, police say

Authorities were attempting to serve a felony warrant when they were reportedly confronted by a suspect.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — At least one police officer shot at a suspect who was ramming vehicles in a parking lot in attempt to escape arrest, the New Braunfels Police Department said.

That suspect began ramming into vehicles. NBPD said officers were in the path of the oncoming vehicle and shots were fired by at least one officer.

The suspect was injured and taken to Seton Hospital in Kyle. No officers or witnesses were injured, police said.

Police said the scene remains active while authorities investigate.

