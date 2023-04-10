"He's been asking for a steak dinner for a couple of weeks now," Officer Nickolas Wilt's brother, Zack, said. "You bet we're gonna get him a steak dinner tonight."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 109 days after a mass shooting in downtown Louisville, a young police officer who was critically injured during a shootout with the gunman was released from the hospital after months of "remarkable" recovery.

On April 10, 2023, Louisville Metro Police Officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, responded to the shooting at Old National Bank when he was shot. He was then rushed to UofL Hospital, where he remained in critical condition for nearly a month.

After multiple surgeries and procedures at UofL Hospital and Jewish Hospital, his condition improved enough to be transferred to Frazier Rehabilitation Institute on May 10 to start neuro and physical rehabilitation, health officials said in a press release.

Officials said Wilt is still recovering from a traumatic brain injury and will continue his therapy at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute through outpatient care. In total, Wilt spent more than three and a half months recovering in the hospital.

On Friday, Wilt's brother, Zack Wilt, spoke on behalf of the family crediting the doctors at UofL Health for helping bring their brother home. "Nothing short of miracle work they do," he said.

"Nick gets to go home today, sleep in his own bed with his own TV -- and he's been asking for a steak dinner for a couple of weeks now," Zack said. "You bet we're gonna get him a steak dinner tonight."

BELOW: Check out the emotional moment as Wilt left the hospital.

Despite the long road ahead of him, Zack said his brother is more than ready to tackle the marathon head-on.

"Just a few days ago one of the therapists told us, she's been pulling teeth to get people out of bed, to get people to do what they need to do to heal. And those people have only been here for a few weeks," he said. "Nick has been here [months] he's in his chair ready to go and out the door with the therapist."

Zack joked about Wilt's catchphrase every time he's wheeled out of his room, "He goes, 'Let's boogie-woogie,' like he is ready to go. And that's just his mentality, he's ready to go."

"Officer Wilt is a hero in every sense of the word and I'm humbled to be here to celebrate his huge step forward in his recovery," Jim Ryan, CEO of Old National Bank, said.

Ryan called Wilt's release an answered prayer. He said the last few months have been very difficult on the Louisville bank team.

Dr. Darryl Kaelin, medical director at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute said Wilt's long-term prognosis is very good.

"Over the weeks and months to come, he is going to become more and more independent, I truly believe that there is no limits to the potential of what he can achieve, I would put no restrictions on his ability," Kaelin said. "Having said that, there will probably be long-term deficits, will he be back to 100%? Probably not...but that doesn't in any way say that he has not made a remarkable recovery so far and that he won't in the months and years to come."

He also said there is still a lot of work to be done. "Will he be at a level that if you met him you knew he had a brain injury? Maybe not. But there might be some signs and symptoms that he can tell and others can tell that he's not the way he was before."

On Thursday, LMPD made a post on Facebook saying this was the day they were "praying" for.

"The Wilt family has felt so much love and support from so many people and would like to extend an invite to all LMPD, all first responders, as well as the entire community to attend a celebration of Ofc. Wilt returning home!" a portion of the statement said.

LMPD Chief Jaquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said at Friday's press conference that she appreciated the outpouring of support and love the department and Wilt's family received over the past few months.

"Your prayers were needed, and your prayers were welcomed," she said.

Dozens in the community gathered along the family's route home to celebrate Wilt's homecoming.

