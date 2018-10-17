SAN ANTONIO — An officer-involved shooting overnight on the west side ended with one person dead and another in the hospital, according to San Antonio police.

According to Chief McManus, the incident started when officers responded to an assault call in the 200 block of Roberts Street just before 1:30 am Wednesday.

McManus said when they arrived there were four people in the house. One of them had a gun according to police. It's unclear at this time what led to shots being fired, but the officer ended up shooting two people.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and another victim was transported to University Hospital.

The SAPD officer behind the shooting is a five-year veteran. He's now on administrative duty, according to McManus.

