Investigators are looking into an incident where a suspect fleeing from police was shot by an officer in Hondo Wednesday night.

According to a statement released by the Hondo Police Department, officers and deputies from the Medina County Sheriff’s Office located a man in a vehicle around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Hondo Police Department and the Medina County Sheriff’s Office were working an interagency Investigation and had an arrest warrant and a search warrant for the man.

Officials said the man fled and crashed into a Sheriff’s Deputy’s Unit. He then fled on foot to a nearby residence in the 500 block of 16th Street. While attempting to take the suspect into custody, he was shot by a deputy.

The man was airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio for a gunshot wound in the stomach. He is expected to recover.

No names have been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

