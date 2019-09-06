An officer-involved shooting took place on Saturday at 11:50 p.m. at the Subway on 9600 Potranco Road.

According to police, a man walked into the Subway and held an employee at gun point in an attempt to rob the store.

A person driving by the Subway noticed a man with a mask at the counter and called 911.

Police arrived to the scene. The suspect noticed the officers approaching and quickly grabbed one of the employees, holding them at gun point.

The other employee managed to escape and was not injured. Police began to negotiate with the suspect.

The suspect moved away from the hostage and pointed his gun toward the officers.

Police fired shots, grazing the suspect in the foot. The suspect grabbed the employee again and went behind the counter. After negotiating a second time, the suspect released the hostage and turned himself over to police.

He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition and will face multiple felony charges. No other injuries were reported.