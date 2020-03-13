SAN ANTONIO — A police officer was injured in an accident with a big rig truck on the east side early Friday morning.

Police say both officers and fire crews responded to the intersection of AT&T Center Parkway and Aniol for a call for an officer-involved crash.

Police say the officer had just clocked out of duty and was on his way back to the station. They say he glanced down at his computer and when he looked back up the truck was in the middle of the street and the officer could not avoid hitting it.

Crews helped the officer out of the vehicle and he was taken to SAMMC with serious injuries. Police say he should recover.

The driver of the truck was not injured.