'Officer in trouble' call comes from Shops at Rivercenter

Police assisted mall security with a combative man in his 30s inside the mall common corridor.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man caught walking through the Shops at Rivercenter mall after hours caused enough problems for a security guard, that police were called in for back-up.

Police received an "officer in trouble" call just before 11-30 p.m. Sunday evening.

Officers say the man attacked the guard.

When first responders arrived, they helped the security guard get the man in custody.

The guard was treated for minor head wounds and is expected to be okay.

The suspect faces several charges, including assault on a public officer.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.