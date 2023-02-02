Officer attacked by dog at a south-side hotel, police say

Officers pushed open their door and two dogs rushed out and chased the officers.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say an officer shot a dog after he was attacked on the south side Wednesday.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. at a hotel on the South Pan-Am Expressway. SAPD says two officers were checking out reports of a 17-year-old hitting his father. Officers pushed open their door and two dogs rushed out and chased the officers.

One was bitten twice and he shot the dog in self-defense, police said.

The teen was trying to pull the dogs away from the officers and got hit in the ankle from the shrapnel. He was treated at the scene and arrested for domestic violence-related charges, police said.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police say the dog is still alive.

