Off-duty Kendall Co Sheriff's Office Corporal helps deputies bust human smuggling attempt

Corp. Marshall Hefly was off-duty, driving his personal vehicle when he spotted people hiding in the bed of a pickup truck off I-10 near Comfort.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement officers said they’re seeing an uptick of criminals using hill country highways as a route to move migrants away from border.

Kendall County Sheriff deputies foiled a smuggling attempt on Tuesday after the driver led deputies on a chase on the eastbound lanes of I-10 between Comfort and Boerne.

It’s all thanks to the eagle-eye of an off duty KCSO Corporal who tipped off deputies to the smuggling attempt.

According to the KCSO incident report, Corp. Marshall Hefly was off-duty Tuesday morning, driving his own vehicle, when he spotted people hiding in the back of a silver Ford F-150.

Dash cam video shared only with KENS5 shows the moment KCSO deputies tried to pull over that driver who didn’t stop.

The pursuit only lasted a few miles, but reached speeds of up to 85 miles per hour before the driver pulled over.

When the truck stopped, the video shows two migrants jump out of the front seat and run away.

Corp. Hefly, in civilian clothes and still unofficially off-duty, jumped in to assist deputies.

Officers discovered 11 migrants hiding in the truck, according to the incident report.

Six migrants were hiding in the bed of the truck, five more inside the passenger area of the truck.

The driver was identified in that report as 23-year-old Daniel Aguilar.

Aguilar from Belton, Texas was arrested and charged with Human Smuggling.