Off-duty Seattle officer killed while assisting with crash on I-5

The officer was killed early Sunday morning.

SEATTLE — An off-duty Seattle police officer was killed early Sunday morning after stopping to assist in a crash on I-5.

According to preliminary information from the Washington State Patrol, there was a multiple-vehicle crash just before midnight south of downtown Seattle.

All but the HOV lane was closed due to the crash.

There was a subsequent crash at 1:18 a.m. behind the initial crash. A 911 call regarding a pedestrian hit by a vehicle came in shortly after.

The officer, who had just ended their shift, stopped to assist with that crash when they were struck. The officer died at the scene.

One of the drivers involved in the initial crash, according to state patrol, stole the officer's vehicle and fled the scene.

The vehicle has been found, but the suspect who stole the vehicle is still at large.

The Washington State Patrol is asking anyone with information to call 425-401-7742.

The driver who struck the officer was cooperative.

The officer's identity has not been disclosed. Seattle Police Department Assistant Chief Tom Mahaffey said the officer had "five years' experience with the Seattle Police Department's patrol operations bureau.