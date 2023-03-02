Off-duty SAPD officer arrested for suspicion of DWI

Officer Gabriel Flores was pulled over for speeding in the 1500 block of I-10 West, according to an SAPD news release.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say an off-duty officer was arrested on suspicion of DWI this week.

Officer Gabriel Flores was pulled over for speeding in the 1500 block of I-10 West, according to an SAPD news release. Police say officers observed Flores showed signs of intoxication.

Officer Flores is assigned to the Prue Patrol and has worked for the San Antonio Police Department for less than two years.

He will be immediately suspended without pay, police said. SAPD is conducting both criminal and administrative investigations into this incident.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

