Off-duty SAPD motorcycle officer working funeral procession injured trying to avoid oncoming traffic, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty SAPD motorcycle officer who was working a funeral procession was hit by by a vehicle Wednesday morning, San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Woody Woodward said.

It happened around 10:13 a.m. on the 12200 block of Somerset Road on the southwest side of San Antonio.

SAPD said at the scene that the officer was trying to move from the back of the procession to the front. Traffic going in the opposite direction was supposed to be stopped and police say the driver of a pickup truck failed to stop.

The officer was trying to manuever around the truck to avoid an accident when he lost control and was ejected from his motorcyle. He ended up landing underneath a truck.

Police say he was alert and talking to the paramedics. He has some lacerations to the knee and back pain, but should recover. He was taken to the hospital.

Police urged drivers to stay alert, slow down and follow instructions when funeral processions are passing.

