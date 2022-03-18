Off-duty Northside ISD police officer shoots man who was attempting to break into home, authorities say

The off-duty officer shot the man in the leg. That suspect was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Northside Independent School District officer was involved in a shooting on the west side, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office says.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning at a home on Nectar Creek near Marbach Road.

BCSO is leading the investigation and told KENS 5 that there was an altercation between a man and family members in the neighborhood.

The man reportedly left, but then came back and neighbors heard loud banging. He took off again and went into the greenway area, but then returned and tried to break into a home, BCSO said.

The Northside ISD officer lived inside the home the suspect broke glass to enter. The officer was asleep when he heard the noise. That's when he got up and shot the man in the leg, BCSO said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. He is now in custody.

Procedure will be followed for the off-duty officer, but they were reportedly not involved in the initial altercation.