An off-duty San Antonio Fire Department firefighter was arrested Friday morning after a report of a family disturbance in progress.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for a family disturbance in progress on the 12200 block of Redbud Leaf in west Bexar County.

When deputies arrived, off-duty SAFD firefighter Richard Galindo refused to comply with their commands, BCSO said. Deputies tried to detain Galindo, 41, but he resisted. Deputies then used a taser on Galindo, who was later arrested and booked for Interference with Duties of a Public Servant.

KENS 5 has reached out to SAFD for a statement, but they have not yet responded.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.



