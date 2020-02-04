SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty officer shot two men who authorities say threatened him, according to San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 13400 block of Blanco Road on the north side.

Chief McManus said the off-duty Universal City police officer was outside his apartment when he saw two people trying to open door handles of random vehicles.

The officer approached them and that's when one of the suspects pulled a gun and asked the officer, "Are you ready to die?" SAPD said.

The off-duty officer pulled his weapon and fired shots at the suspects, striking two of them, Chief McManus said.

One suspect remained at the scene, injured in the parking lot. Four other suspects made it a mile down the road to another apartment complex in the 12200 block of Blanco Road, SAPD said.

SAPD was able to arrest each suspect and two of them were taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

