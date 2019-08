SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Crystal City officer was hit by a car while at worksite, police said.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. Monday on I-35 North near Walzem Road on the northeast side.

Authorities said they found the officer on the ground when they arrived. The officer said he had severe back pain and was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center.

Police did not say whether there were any suspects taken into custody and did not say if the officer was inside or outside his vehicle.