SAN MARCOS, Texas — An off-duty officer with the Kyle Police Department died Sunday in San Marcos, the department confirmed.

The Kyle Police Department released the following statement:

Kyle Police Department confirms that it was notified earlier this evening about the death of one of its police officers. The incident occurred when the officer was off duty in San Marcos. The officer’s death is under investigation by the San Marcos Police Department. No further information will be released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.

