Off-duty Dallas police officer shot in Fort Worth robbery, police say

The off-duty officer was shot fending off two robbers who were trying to steal his wife's purse, according to the Fort Worth police.

Updated at 8:23 p.m. with more information on the shooting.

An off-duty Dallas police officer was shot while trying to fend off two robbers who were trying to steal his wife's purse Sunday in the Fort Worth Stockyards, police said.

Fort Worth police were called to assist with the call at 4:45 p.m. Sunday. The off-duty Dallas officer was shot in the chest as the suspected robbers ran away, according to the Fort Worth police. He ran after them at first, but then stopped once he realized he was shot, Fort Worth police said.

Another officer working in the area was able to pick up the chase and catch one of the suspected robbers, Fort Worth police said. Officers are still looking for the other suspect.

The off-duty Dallas officer was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, Dallas police said.