VIDEO: Off-duty Bullard police officers slam Black teen to ground outside Times Square Grand Slam

The video has picked up 8.6 thousand views and hundreds of comments on Facebook.

Community members are crying out after cellphone video footage revealed off-duty Bullard police officers slamming a Black teenager to the ground outside Times Square Grand Slam in Tyler on Saturday.

Footage shows the officers speaking with a group of three individuals when the teen, who has his hands behind his back and appears to be in handcuffs, begins pushing up against the shoulder of one of the officers.

The officer then grabs the teen near his neck and slams him to the sidewalk, as a crowd who had gathered to watch the incident begins screaming.