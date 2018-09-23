SAN ANTONIO — Registration is open for the 2018 Purple Run 5K Run/Walk in San Antonio.

"It's just a festival of good things, and hope, and to instill dignity in everybody- it's just a very, very yummy feeling," said Marta Pelaez, CEO of Family Violence Prevention Services, Inc.

Bexar County has one of the highest rates of domestic violence across Texas, and Pelaez says the number of deaths related to domestic violence has risen. She says the largest proportion of people affected by domestic violence are children -- and every demographic is impacted.

"It is such a common, unfortunate phenomenon," Pelaez said. "One in three women in Bexar County will experience or are presently experiencing domestic abuse. The number of fatalities is intolerable. The Purple Run offers everybody the opportunity for everyone to coalesce and enjoy each other, memorialize those who have lost their lives, and exalt the strength of survivors and victims who come forth."

Family Violence Prevention Services, Inc.'s Battered Women and Children's Shelter works alongside the Kristine Meza Foundation, which fights domestic violence in honor of Meza, Laura Acevedo's daughter.

"I know there's a million other Kristines out there, and if we can help one, it’s worth it," Acevedo said.

To sign up for this year's walk, visit www.thepurplerun.org.

To get help or to report suspected abuse, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or TTY 1-800-787-3224.

