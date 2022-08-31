O'Connor graduate killed by suspected drunk driver on the side of a Fort Worth highway

O'Connor High School Athletics in San Antonio tweeted out condolences to Charles Trammell's family and friends. He graduated from the high school in 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — An O'Connor High School graduate and former Texas Wesleyan football player was killed in an accident in Fort Worth Saturday night.

Fort Worth police said Charles Trammell, III, was out of his vehicle on the side of an Interstate 30 ramp after possibly being involved in a minor accident with another driver. A third car hit one of the other cars, causing Trammell to fall off the bridge.

The driver of that third car was arrested, police said. He has been identified as Miguel Lopez, 28, and faces charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

O'Connor High School Athletics in San Antonio tweeted out condolences to his family and friends. He graduated from the high school in 2019.

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Charles Trammell, III.



A great teammate who helped others. He will be missed dearly.



📷 KJ Photography pic.twitter.com/MqW5J1phV9 — O’Connor HS Athletics (@OCathletics1819) August 29, 2022

Texas Wesleyan University in North Texas also posted to Facebook that Trammell is a current student and former football player at the college.

The college was offering counseling services for students in response to his sudden death. A candlelight vigil and celebration of life was also planned for Wednesday evening.

The TXWES community is mourning the loss of Charles Trammell, a member of the RAMily since 2019 and a former member of... Posted by Texas Wesleyan University on Monday, August 29, 2022

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.