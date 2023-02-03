Here's how you can help Oakland Cemetery's gardens after plants damaged by winter freeze

The cemetery lost about $50,000 worth of plants due to freezing weather conditions.

ATLANTA — The final resting place for some of Atlanta's most famous residents is likely to look a lot different this spring. December's deep freeze had a "devastating impact" on Oakland Cemetery's gardens.

"Sadly, we have lost thousands of plants quintessential to Oakland," officials wrote on their website.

They said they lost evergreens such as tea olives and camellias. It also lost 90% of its rosemary, which was "extensively throughout the grounds for its symbolism of remembrance."

Additionally, Oakland Cemetery officials said other plants are beginning to show signs of damage and they're having to monitor the vegetation daily.

This comes after freezing temperatures led to burst pipes and power outages across Atlanta. This also led to the death of more than half of the cemetery's greenhouse plants.

"We are still waiting to see if certain plants and trees will recover," officials wrote. "These impacts have brought to light the fragility of the greenhouse’s original infrastructure and the need for repairs and enhancements to better prepare the building for extreme weather. This includes installing new heating, ventilation, and plumbing systems. "