Oakhills Church building declared 'complete loss' following early morning fire

Crews arrived to the scene to find the building fully engulfed with flames.

SAN ANTONIO — A west side church building was destroyed in a fire overnight.

Fire crews responded to Oakhills Church in the 300 block of N General McMullen around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday.

At the scene, crews found a medium-sized prefabricated building fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly began defensive operations and began knocking down the fire.

The building, which was used for educational purposes as the church, was burned down to the ground and has been declared a complete loss.

Officials at the scene noted that the building was not hooked up to gas or electric making the fire suspicious. Arson teams were called out to investigate.