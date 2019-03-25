SAN ANTONIO — Signs of spring are finally showing up around San Antonio, including the annoying pollen. It isn't just bad for allergies, but it makes a mess, especially on cars.

Nancy comes to the Bubble Bath Car Wash on Fredericksburg Road to wash her car regularly. She told us, "about twice a month." But lately, it has been even more often.

"I don't like it to look yucky the way it typically looks," she said.



Those who work there say now that the pollen is poppin' business has been booming. Nicolas Lopez, the President of the company, told us, "Business is fabulous this time of year getting cars cleaned is our passion."



Employee Joshua Antu said, "It's everywhere. It's on every car that passes by. It's been really bad the past couple days. It's the most I've seen in months."

Lopez said, "Everybody talks about it this time of year. Unfortunately, it's up your noses. It causes migraines and of course, it's dirty filthy cars."



Another employee named Diamond added, "I see it a lot on black cars and a lot of it on the windshield mainly the windshield."



Lopez says their business has lines out to the street because of the pollen. "We are going crazy. We've got more staff coming in. We are hiring. We extended our hours because right now everybody's got to get their car cleaned," he said.

Lopez told us their five locations are all hoppin' thanks to the pollen. "When it comes to San Antonio and pollen it gives us a run for our money," said Lopez.



You don't just get a car wash at their establishment, you get a light and music show too. Lopez said, "It only takes three minutes to get through our tunnel. It is not labor-intensive so just show up and let us do all the work you just sit back and enjoy the show."



Lopez says you shouldn't wash off the nasty just to keep it clean, but to keep the ride in good condition.

He told us, "It's really important you get it off because it contains acids and stuff, that as it sits there continues to deteriorate your clearcoat and eventually your paint."