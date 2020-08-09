Nurse uses running to cope with pandemic; finishes Boston Marathon virtually

For one local nurse who’s been working on the front lines of the Coronavirus pandemic has found her escape through running.

For one local nurse who’s been working on the front lines of the Coronavirus pandemic has found her escape through running.

“I think now in the last six months, running more than anything, has been so beneficial and it’s been almost like a life savior,” Denise Sankey said.

Denise Sankey and her husband Mike, just finished the Boston Marathon Virtually Monday morning.

They woke up at 5:30 a.m., left their home in Hilliard and ran 26 miles.

“It was wonderful; this guy set up our water stops and we stopped to refill our water and moved on, took a couple pictures,” Denise said.

Her husband is the one who set up the water stops.

“The self-aid stations take a little longer to access your water as oppose to when its already set, but we made the best out of it,” Mike said.

Denise tried to run the marathon years ago.

“I qualified my first time about four years ago, I actually didn’t make the cut off to run it that time, so last year I decided to go for it again and I made it,” Denise said.

When she first heard that the Boston Marathon was canceled back in April, she was upset but understood the circumstances.

“It’s a great sense of pride, I mean knowing how she’s been able to push herself through all of this, trying to leave work at work, not bringing it home, and I’m doing everything to be 100% supportive and running is something that they've shared for a long time,” Mike said.

Denise said she’s been running for years, but this year it’s really been a serenity for both of them.

They’re both essential workers. Mike said he’s a driver for COTA and Denise works at Ohio State as a cardiac ICU nurse, but recently became a COVID ICU nurse.

“As going through this pandemic, being a COVID nurse at the hospital, running has meant more to me these last six months than it ever has because I feel like I not only wanted to run, but I needed to run to calm down,” Denise said.

She said for both of them, they were nervous about catching the virus and bringing it home to their kids, Maya and Myles.

She crossed the finished line around 9:30, not only for herself but also for her father.

“I chose my father because he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s years ago and he’s been battling it and every day he gets up and he exercises and he does everything he can; he’s such an inspiration and if anyone is a motivator, it’s my father, he’s an amazing person, dad and papa and that’s why I chose my dad, I love him so much,” Denise said.

When the two got back from their run, their neighbors were there to celebrate with them. They had coffee and donuts, and the kids even drew in large letters “START AND FINISH, BOSTON MARATHON,” in the middle of the road.