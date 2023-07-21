Nueces County district judge warns of jury duty scam calls

347th District Court Judge Missy Medary said that if residents miss jury duty, they will be contacted by the judge of the court where they did not appear.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Court officials are warning the public about a scam regarding jury duty.

The Nueces County District Clerks Office was alerted by two separate emails and a phone call.

They said that someone from the Nueces County Jury Commission contacted them saying that they had missed their jury trial or jury summons and were going to be held in contempt of court unless they paid a $1,500 fine.

But the thing is -- the commission does not even exist.

"They are preying on people to be afraid because what they are saying is 'If you don't pay the $1,500 dollars then their is going to be a warrant issued for your arrest,' and that scares people, and that is not fair to our community," said Nueces County 347th District Court Judge Missy Medary.

Medary said that if residents miss jury duty, they will be contacted by the judge of the court where they did not appear. She advises those who might be contacted by the scammer to hang up.

