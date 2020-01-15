VICTORIA, Texas — The National Transportation Safety Board released preliminary information on a small cargo plane crash from December that resulted in the death of a pilot.

It was previously reported that 61-year-old Yutae Kim was killed in the crash.

According to the NTSB report, the plane took off from Victoria Regional Airport (VCT) in Victoria, Texas on December 9 and was headed to George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, Texas.

After departing from VCT the pilot was directed by Air Traffic Control to climb and maintain 3,000 ft mean sea level (msl).

After climbing through 1,900 ft msl, "the airplane began a series of fifteen course reversals...alternat[ing] between right and left turns."

Air Traffic Control contacted Kim "concerning the airplane's erratic course" to which Kim responded that he had "'some instrument problem.'"

Kim was advised to return to VCT to which Kim agreed. However, as the plane continued to make turns, "a rapid descent occurred, and radar contact was lost."

The plane crashed at a "near vertical altitude" into clay soil at 8:17 p.m.