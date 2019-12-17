SAN ANTONIO — The National Transportation Safety Board has released an Aviation Accident Preliminary Report in regards to a plane that crashed in a parking lot while attempting an emergency landing at the San Antonio International Airport earlier this month.

According to the report, the pilot reported that he was experiencing engine failure moments before the crash.

On December 1, a PiperPA24-250 airplane, N6678P, crashed in a parking lot in San Antonio around 6:25 p.m.

The private rated pilot, flight instructor and a passenger were all killed in the crash; the airplane sustained substantial damage.

The plane was registered to RTW Capital LLC and was being used for personal flight.

According to the report, visual meteorological conditions prevailed for the flight, which originated from Sugar Land Regional Airport, Houston, Texas and was en route to Grier Airport in Boerne, Texas.

While en route to Grier Airport, the pilot reported to San Antonio Approach Control that he was experiencing engine failure and declared an emergency, per the report.

The pilot was cleared to land on a nearby runway at San Antonio International Airport.

While trying ti land, the airplane started to rapidly descend and impacted terrain.

Several witnesses reported seeing the plane in a near 90-degree bank angle before spiraling to the ground.

Video camera footage captured the plane impacting terrain in a "near vertical attitude."

All of the plane's major components were found at the accident site. The airplane was recovered and taken to a secure facility for further examination.