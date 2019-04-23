Investigators are looking into all possible factors to explain Monday's plane crash that killed six people, an NTSB representative said Tuesday.

Speaking with reporters less than a mile from the site of the crash, he said pilot history, weather conditions and aircraft fitness all are being investigated.

The weather at the time of the crash was overcast with southerly gusts of 11 to 17 mph and no precipitation.

The pilot of the 1999 Beech aircraft was considered very experienced, having logged more than 5,000 flight hours.

The investigator said the flight took off from a Houston-area airport and was descending into the Kerrville area at the time of the accident. The aircraft slowed and descended to a low altitude. It was going slower than normal on final approach.

Three witnesses have told investigators that they noticed a spiraling aircraft in the air. None of the witnesses saw the plane hit the ground.

The final NTSB report on the crash will take 12 to 18 months.