'Nothing but pure evil' | Police chief, church leaders and child advocates issue call to action against abuse

The call to action rally comes days after two children died in Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio leaders, child advocates and parents are putting out a call for action against abuse and neglect following the recent deaths of two local children.

On Saturday, Pastor Jimmy Robles of Last Chance Ministries hosted a call to action rally at Al Forge Park on the city’s south side, just down the road from the hospital where 5-year-old Mercedes Losoya died this week.

According to arrest documents, Losoya was allegedly abused and tortured by her mother’s boyfriend before her death. The two adults are now charged with injury to a child.

“It’s a sad thing that she lost her life,” said Pastor Jimmy Robles.

It’s the same charge the father and stepmother of 12-year-old Danilo Coles are faced with. According to an affidavit, the boy was beaten by a belt and forced to exercise for hours at a time before his death nearly a week ago.

“That is nothing but pure evil,” said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus at the rally.

Other speakers included child advocates, community leaders and nonprofit representatives.

“If you don’t love the baby, if you don’t want the baby there are organizations that will receive your baby with open arms,” said Robles.

In addition to spreading awareness, Robles said connecting people to free parenting, counseling and violence prevention resources could be key to saving a child’s life. He also mentioned prayer.