Power has been restored on the far west side after an outage affecting more than 1,500 customers, according to CPS Energy.

Northwest Vista College was also affected and decided to cancel classes Monday afternoon, despite the power being restored.

The college tweeted that the campus will reopen Tuesday, July 3. The tweet instructs students to leave campus slowly and safely.

There is no word on what led to the power outage.

Due to power outage at NVC, classes are cancelled at NVC for the rest of the day, July 2, 2018. The campus will reopen tomorrow, July 3rd. Employees and students: please leave campus slowly and safely. — NVC (@govista) July 2, 2018

© 2018 KENS