SAN ANTONIO — A man told police he found a dead man behind his northwest-side apartment complex after hearing "strange noises."

The incident took place around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Hearthstone Apartments on Cinnamon Creek Drive.

San Antonio Police said neighbors reported hearing noises when officers got to the scene. That's when authorities found a man in his 30s shot to death.

Police said they're still in the early stages of the investigation and have not identified a suspect.

The medical examiner was on scene but has not released the name of the victim.

